Scattered storms this afternoon a few could be severe

Marginal Risk for severe weather in the Mid-South
Marginal Risk for severe weather in the Mid-South(SPC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We will see scattered showers and storms this afternoon and a few could be strong to severe. Any stronger storms could produce gusty wind and heavy rain. Humidity will be a little higher and temperatures will be warmer today but still below our average of 86 degrees. Rain will exit overnight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers & storms along with highs in the upper 70s and a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a few isolated showers before midnight with lows in the lower 60s and westerly winds at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible mainly for areas north of I-40 with highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Friday will be partly cloudy with a pop-up afternoon shower possible and highs in the mid 80s.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy and mostly dry on Saturday. It will also be more humid this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will increase on Sunday into Monday as a weak cold front move through the area.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

