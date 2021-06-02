Advertise with WMC
Suspects wanted for two armed carjackings in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspects armed with handguns and rifles stole a car in Memphis.

In the first incident back on March 17, officers say three or four suspects demanded a victim’s car from a parking lot on Pueblo Road. There was a similar armed carjacking March 23 in a parking lot on Poplar Avenue.

Investigators say the suspects are the same in both incidents and should be considered armed and dangerous. Investigators also say they frequent the Frayser area.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.

