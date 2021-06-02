Traffic moving again on I-55 bridge after police activity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic on the I-55 bridge was at a standstill Wednesday morning for a police investigation.
Northbound lanes were shut down after police said a woman threatened to jump. She was detained a short time later.
A WMC Action News 5 viewer shared a photo of officers on the bridge talking to someone on the ledge.
With the I-40 bridge closed for repairs, the I-55 bridge is the primary path between Tennessee and Arkansas. Traffic is already significantly increased because of the I-40 bridge closure.
All lanes were reopened shortly before 10 a.m.
