Drier weather to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, mainly in west Tennessee. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Patchy fog possible with a light wind.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms. Highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday through Thursday will be partly cloudy with a passing shower or storm each day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.