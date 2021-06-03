Advertise with WMC
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson family is still seeking answers after an 18-year-old was murdered just hours after her graduation.

Kennedy Hobbs was killed Tuesday night at the Texaco gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard and Sunset Drive.

She had graduated from Murrah High School that same day.

Investigators have not revealed many details about the investigation as they search for Kennedy’s killer.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says he’s frustrated and angry.

”I want to apologize to them for the city of Jackson failing them,” Stokes said. “It’s no way that you’re supposed to be so happy at graduation and then so sad the day after. It’ll bring tears to your eyes.”

Family members say Kennedy had big plans after graduation and was already on her way to making her dreams come true.

”Kennedy was loving; Kennedy was outstanding; everyone loved Kennedy,” her Godsister Teiaudria Hawkins said. “I can’t even describe the feeling; we are torn to pieces. We all are. From her classmates to her family to her friends--This is unbelievable. We just want to know why. What happened?”

Kennedy already had a licensed business--Kaay’s Waxing Bar.

“She already had her waxing business and her lashes, hair...Kennedy was in fashion. That’s all Kennedy knew,” Hawkins said.

And on top of that, her family was preparing to celebrate her latest accomplishment.

“She told me...I just paid for Kennedy’s graduation party. I told Kennedy she can have whatever she want,” Hawkins said.

“Got a new car and can’t even get it!” her Godsister Khymya Anderson said. “We’ve been here since Kennedy had ponytails, before we had kids.”

Her Godsisters say her murder was senseless, unimaginable and tragic.

“Our friend is gone, our sister is gone. Ain’t no more picking up cars, asking her where she’s at and what you need. She’s gone; we can’t call her no more.”

