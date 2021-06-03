Family honored by Memphis Jewish community for long-running newspaper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Jewish community honored a local family Wednesday that has published a newspaper for nearly half a century.

Herman and Bobbie Goldberger took over writing, editing, and publishing the “Hebrew Watchman” from Herman Goldberger’s father in 1970.

The Goldbergers were presented a gift for their tireless service of publishing the Memphis-based paper with a circulation of 3,000 that reports news of the Jewish community in the Mid-South and around the world.

An organization called Jewish Community Partners presented the Goldbergers with round-trip tickets to Israel, a place they’ve longed to visit during their marathon of service reporting news of note to the Memphis Jewish community.

