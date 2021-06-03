Advertisement

Gov. Bill Lee visits Fayette County to celebrate Tennessee’s 225th birthday

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee is celebrating Tennessee’s 225th birthday with stops across the state this week.

On Thursday, he visited Fayette County in honor of the Volunteer State’s birthday.

There, he announced $3 million in funding to restore the historic Fayette County Courthouse. He called it a landmark and said it’s important to preserve and remember our history.

Lee said another generation will be able to visit the courthouse and see what’s unique about Tennessee.

Before heading to Fayette County, the governor stopped at Memphis’ famed “Four Way” restaurant and Stax Records.

