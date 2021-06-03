Gov. Bill Lee visits Fayette County to celebrate Tennessee’s 225th birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee is celebrating Tennessee’s 225th birthday with stops across the state this week.

On Thursday, he visited Fayette County in honor of the Volunteer State’s birthday.

There, he announced $3 million in funding to restore the historic Fayette County Courthouse. He called it a landmark and said it’s important to preserve and remember our history.

Lee said another generation will be able to visit the courthouse and see what’s unique about Tennessee.

Before heading to Fayette County, the governor stopped at Memphis’ famed “Four Way” restaurant and Stax Records.

A trip to Memphis isn't complete without a visit to the Four Way. Since 1946, this historic restaurant has been a hub for the community to come together, and it has served as a destination for visitors to experience some of the best soul food in the South. pic.twitter.com/VCWWlWojo6 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 3, 2021

Great to be in Soulsville, USA to walk the halls of @StaxRecords. This famous studio produced hits for Otis Redding, Sam and Dave, & Booker T. and the MGs. If you haven't experienced @StaxMemphis, plan your @TNvacation #TN225 @tennessee225 pic.twitter.com/d0xG4KeGKL — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 3, 2021

