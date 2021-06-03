Grizzlies’ season ends after loss in game 5 to Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (WMC) - Desperation. That’s the only way to describe Wednesday night’s Memphis Grizzlies NBA Playoff Game at the Utah Jazz.

Trailing 3-1 in this best of seven first-round series, the Grizzlies need to steal another on the road in order to keep their season alive and force a game six in Memphis.

The Grizzlies won the first game of the Series at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, but that was with a Donovan Mitchell- less Jazz team. Since their All-Star has returned to the lineup, Utah has won three straight games and are looking to close out Memphis at home.

Former Grizz Mike Conley also having a good series against his old team. Kyle Anderson working low on the up and under but only two points for Slo-Mo in this game. The Grizzlies’ poignant point guard Ja Morant winds up with 27 points, 11-assists and seven rebounds but Conley also knocked down 3′s.

Only seven points for Conley, but the two triples he hit were timely in cutting off Grizz rallies. Jonas Valanciunas was the only consistent Grizzlies player in the first half.

JV with a couple of 3′s and doing work down low on Rudy GobertHooks, off passes. Layups -- 18 points, six rebounds for JV. But this night belongs to Donovan Mithcell and the Jazz. Twenty-six points in the first half for Mitchell. His team on fire hitting 8-10 3′s -- 69%.

The Jazz, who lost a 3-1 lead in the playoffs last year in the Bubble, not about to let that happen again. West top seed Utah advances to round two, eliminating the Grizzlies 4-1 in the series.

Final Score 126-110.

