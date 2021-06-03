Health dept.: Average of 52 COVID-19 cases reported per day in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 50 new cases and no new deaths Thursday morning. Daily case increases have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 52 as of Thursday.

There are currently 708 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 98,829 cases and 1,677 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The health department says within the last week an average of 1,068 vaccines were administered per day.

A total of 624,770 vaccines have been administered with 360,216 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach “herd immunity.”

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Thursday, June 3, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/SdCYWhYfGJ for access to the COVID-19 Data page. pic.twitter.com/Yh92CC1H7E — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) June 3, 2021

The health department reported another drop in test positivity rate over the last month. The most recent data for the week ending May 22 shows a 5.8 percent test positivity rate -- down from 7 percent a month earlier and a little lower than the previous week at 6 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Weeks after COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates were loosened in Shelby County, there’s no sign yet of a case increase.

