Shelby County Commissioner discusses receiving racial threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer is holding a press conference Thursday after receiving several threats following the removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife’s remains from Health Sciences Park in the Medical District.

The threats are racially violent and threatening to her physical safety and are being sent via email and social media.

Tuesday, a volunteer unloaded expletives on Sawyer during the removal of the remains of Forrest and his wife from Health Sciences Park in the Medical District. Sawyer confirmed she has filed a police report.

Sawyer is requesting the Memphis Police Department to take the threats seriously.

