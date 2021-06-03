Man charged for threatening Senatobia police through social media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened Senatobia police officers through social media last month.

The Senatobia Police Department says 24-year-old Corey Boyce threatened to harm officers, burn their homes and damage their vehicles in response to a prior arrest on the department’s Facebook page.

Following an investigation, the department says Boyce was taken into custody and charged with retaliation against a public servant.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond in Tate County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.