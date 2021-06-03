Advertise with WMC
Memphian Rachel Heck sets to tee off in her second women’s US Open

Rachel Heck
Rachel Heck(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coming off winning her first NCAA Women’s Golf Championship, Rachel Heck now prepares to compete as an amateur in the U.S. Women’s Open.

The St. Agnes standout just wrapped up her breakout freshman year at Stanford. She won the Annika Award, which is given to the nation’s best female college golfer. She’s not even done with her freshman season, still with a final paper to finish this week while she’s at Olympic Club.

This is Heck’s 2nd U.S. Women’s Open. She tied for 33rd in 2017.

This year she enters as one of the best amateurs in the country.

”Oh my gosh, it’s so special,” said Heck. “I mean I watched this every year growing up and aspired to be one of the players out there so to actually have the opportunity as an amateur is pretty unreal.”

Heck tees off at 11 a.m. Thursday.

