MPD: Shots fired after rape allegations

Padgett is being charged with five counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon to wit handgun and coercion of a witness, according to the affidavit.(MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a man shot at a group of people who confronted him with rape allegations.

Robert Padgett is being charged with five counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon to wit handgun and coercion of a witness, according to the affidavit.

Officers responded to reports of aggravated assault at a home near East Mallory Saturday, May 29.

According to the affidavit, a group of five people threatened to call the police after confronting Padgett about repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

Police say that’s when he got angry and started shooting.

The victims told police they were afraid he would return and shoot them for reporting the crime.

