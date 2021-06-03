MPD: Shots fired after rape allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a man shot at a group of people who confronted him with rape allegations.

Robert Padgett is being charged with five counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon to wit handgun and coercion of a witness, according to the affidavit.

Officers responded to reports of aggravated assault at a home near East Mallory Saturday, May 29.

According to the affidavit, a group of five people threatened to call the police after confronting Padgett about repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

Police say that’s when he got angry and started shooting.

The victims told police they were afraid he would return and shoot them for reporting the crime.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.