Olive Branch Police Dept. receives $65K in donations for body cameras

Olive Branch Police Department
Olive Branch Police Department(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A $65,000 donation made to the Olive Branch Police Department will now fund the purchase of body cameras.

There are 118 officers in the department.

Homer Skelton Ford in Olive Branch made the donation to honor the dealership’s namesake on what would have been his 90th birthday.

Olive Branch Deputy Chief Bill Cox says they are expected to receive 65 body cameras. It is unclear when they will be in use.

The department does have cameras inside patrol cars.

