Over 100 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Arkansas

FAULKNER, Ark. (WMC) - The Humane Society of Delta in Helena-West Helena rescued over 100 cats from a home Thursday morning.

According to the Humane Society, the cats were living in extreme conditions in a Faulkner, Arkansas house filled with garbage, feces, urine, and possibly deceased cats for months, if not years.

Many of the cats are suffering with various medical issues and possible respiratory problems. They will need mediate veterinary attention.

Cathy Bissell and Bissell Pet Foundation have offered a matching grant of $10,000 to help the cats. The Humane Society of Delta is asking for help with achieving the fill matching donations.

