Police investigate possible crime spree connection with Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who was found shot to death in Raleigh may be the victim of a couple who investigators say are suspected of killing five people in three states.

The Memphis victim lived in an apartment complex in Bartlett.

“That’s crazy,” said one woman who did not want to be identified. “I’m getting chill bumps thinking about it. That is ridiculous how someone can just come from out of town and hurt somebody. Ridiculous.”

The woman says she frequently sad hello to Danterrio Coats who lived above her. She described him as very nice.

Coats was discovered shot to death in the road in this Raleigh neighborhood May 17 at around 2 a.m. He was next to a car with the flashers on.

Memphis police suspect he may have been the victim of a couple from South Carolina. Investigators say Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson went on a murderous crime spree that began May 2.

That’s the day 35-year-old Thomas Hardin, who identifies as a woman, was found shot to death in York, South Carolina. Investigators say Terry knew Hardin.

On that same date, the couple is suspected of killing Eugene Simpson, Adrienne Simpson’s husband.

On May 15, authorities believe the couple killed Barbara Goodwin in the St. Louis, Missouri area and wounded her husband. The couple is also suspected in the May 15 murder of anesthesiologist Dr. Sergei Zacharev, who was shot and killed while he waited for an Uber.

Then on May 17, Coats was killed in the Raleigh shooting.

Nearly 24 hours later, investigators say Terry and Simpson led Chester, South Carolina police on a high-speed chase while firing shots at officers. Simpson was driving. The car crashed and she was captured.

Terry took off, hiding in the woods for almost a week. He was finally captured and appeared in court, receiving no bond.

Chester will be the first jurisdiction to get the case.

Memphis police say Coats’ death is an ongoing investigation. The South Carolina couple has not been charged in his death at this point.

