Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Rain coming to an end and temperatures rising

More sunshine expected later today
More sunshine expected later today(wmc)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mist and fog will be possible early this morning, but that will clear after 9 am. We will have sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A pop-up shower will be possible this afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. Humidity will be slightly lower today. It will also be partly cloudy tonight and fog will form after 9 pm. Low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 82 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 64 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy and mostly dry on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy and mostly dry on Saturday. A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon though. It will also be more humid this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will increase on Sunday and scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms will also be possible on Monday and Tuesday next week as a weather system sits near the Mid-South. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with low temperatures in the lower 70s all week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-55 bridge traffic at a standstill for police activity
Traffic moving again on I-55 bridge after police activity
Keyshanwdra Davis wanted in murder investigation
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Tunica murder investigation
Esther's Law would allow cameras inside nursing home rooms.
TN reports 907 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, including in several nursing homes
Scene of road rage shooting, crash on Old Raleigh Millington Rd
Road rage shootings leads to critical crash, according to police
Search broadens for Cordova woman missing for 2 years
Search broadens for Cordova woman missing for 2 years

Latest News

Weather
Rain chances drop the next few days
weather
Spencer's Forecast
Marginal Risk for severe weather in the Mid-South
Scattered storms this afternoon a few could be severe
Flooding along the Mississippi River (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Breakdown: Why the Mississippi River constantly erodes its banks