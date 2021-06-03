Rain coming to an end and temperatures rising

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mist and fog will be possible early this morning, but that will clear after 9 am. We will have sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A pop-up shower will be possible this afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. Humidity will be slightly lower today. It will also be partly cloudy tonight and fog will form after 9 pm. Low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 82 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 64 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy and mostly dry on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy and mostly dry on Saturday. A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon though. It will also be more humid this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will increase on Sunday and scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms will also be possible on Monday and Tuesday next week as a weather system sits near the Mid-South. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with low temperatures in the lower 70s all week.

