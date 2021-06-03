Advertise with WMC
Shelby County Schools hosting district-wide registration drive

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County school system will host a district-wide registration drive Thursday evening.

Parents can go to their child’s school between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to sign their children up for the new school year.

Early registration has been underway since April, but there’s an important deadline approaching.

“We’re encouraging all of our parents to register, not simply to register for the upcoming school year, but if parents want to retain their child’s device, they will need to register by June 8,” said Stacey Davis, student enrollment manager for Shelby County Schools (SCS).

Parents can sign up returning students through the Power School parent account online. Parents will have to contact the school or district office to register a new student.

SCS will hold another registration drive at every school next Tuesday, June 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

