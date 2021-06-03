Suspected drunk driver accused of killing Memphis police officer to go before judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of hitting and killing a Memphis officer while allegedly driving drunk heads to court Thursday.

Robert Earl Jackson is facing charges of vehicular homicide. He first appeared in court back in March.

Police say Jackson hit Officer Nicholas Blow on March 8 while he was pulling out of the Raines Station.

Police say Jackson’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Blow joined MPD back in 2018. and was an 8-year Army veteran.

