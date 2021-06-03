Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

TDOT inspecting upper trusses of I-40 bridge, repairs still underway

I-40 bridge inspection
I-40 bridge inspection(TDOT)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation released a new picture Thursday morning of an inspector checking out the upper trusses of the I-40 bridge.

The bridge has been closed for over three weeks after the bridge shut down on May 11 due to a fractured beam.

Repairs are now underway and transportation crews are working to make sure the bridge in its entirety is ready for motorists to use once again.

The timeline for the bridge reopening to motorists is still unclear. Officials say it could be weeks before it is determined.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-55 bridge traffic at a standstill for police activity
Traffic moving again on I-55 bridge after police activity
Keyshanwdra Davis wanted in murder investigation
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Tunica murder investigation
Esther's Law would allow cameras inside nursing home rooms.
TN reports 907 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, including in several nursing homes
Scene of road rage shooting, crash on Old Raleigh Millington Rd
Road rage shootings leads to critical crash, according to police
Search broadens for Cordova woman missing for 2 years
Search broadens for Cordova woman missing for 2 years

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 192 new cases reported Thur.
Tennessee flag
Tennessee school voucher in hands of Supreme Court
Memphis Chamber pushes for new bridge over Mississippi River
Memphis Chamber pushes for new bridge over Mississippi River
Sec Pete Buttigieg will assess work being done on the I-40 Bridge on Thursday.
Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg to visit Memphis for update on I-40 bridge, closure impact