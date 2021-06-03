Advertise with WMC
Tennessee school voucher in hands of Supreme Court

Tennessee flag
Tennessee flag(WVLT)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The fate of Tennessee’s school voucher program is now in the hands of the state Supreme Court.

Tennessee’s highest court is expected to have a final hearing on the issue Thursday morning.

It comes after a Nashville judge declared it unconstitutional as it only applied to Nashville and Memphis.

The program would allow students in Davidson County and Shelby County school districts to attend private schools and pay for them with public funds.

Supporters say the program is needed to give parents more options.

Opponents say it prohibits a state law stopping lawmakers from targeting one or two counties without their approval.

