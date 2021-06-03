Traffic Alert: Police investigating shots fired on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are at the scene of shots a fired call on I-240 at Norris Road, Exit 26. The shooting was reported around 10:25 a.m. Thursday.

Memphis police say a suspect fired shots at a gray Buick but no one was injured.

According to TDOT Smartway cameras, the right lane heading southbound and the left shoulder are both blocked; the exit ramp is currently closed.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.