LIVE: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visiting Memphis Thursday to discuss impact of I-40 bridge closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Memphis Thursday to tour the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River, which remains closed for repairs.

Buttigieg will participate in a roundtable discussion hosted by FedEx to discuss the impact of the I-40 bridge closure on the transportation industry and critical infrastructure investments.

The Hernando de Soto bridge is critical to transporting people and goods across the region. Looking forward to viewing the progress being made to repair the bridge. https://t.co/ucPMsfHk81 — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) June 3, 2021

Other roundtable participants include Congressman Steve Cohen, Senator Marsha Blackburn, acting administrator of the Federal Highway Administration Stephanie Pollack, FedEx president Raj Subramanian, Arkansas Trucking Association president Shannon Samples Newton, Donna England of the Tennessee Trucking Association and Jason Higginbotham of Ozark Motor Lines Inc.

Blackburn tweeted Thursday after a briefing with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

This morning I had a briefing with @TDOTCommish at the I-40 bridge in Memphis. I’ll be meeting with @SecPete later today to discuss reopening the bridge as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/CojcpTZZOm — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 3, 2021

The bridge closed May 11 after inspectors discovered a major fracture in a beam beneath the bridge truss. River traffic was temporarily halted, and the bridge remains closed to vehicular traffic.

Repairs are underway with the first phase complete. It’s still unclear when the bridge will reopen.

The roundtable is at 11 a.m. Buttigieg will tour the bridge at noon and deliver remarks at 2:15. Watch each event live here.

