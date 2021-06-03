Advertise with WMC
Veteran’s mic cut during Memorial Day speech as he shares Black origins of holiday

Flags and tributes to mark the Memorial Day holiday are placed among the headstones in Fort...
Flags and tributes to mark the Memorial Day holiday are placed among the headstones in Fort Logan National Cemetery Monday, May 31, 2021, in southeast Denver. In Ohio, Organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony turned off a speaker’s microphone when the former U.S. Army officer began talking about how freed Black slaves had honored fallen soldiers soon after the Civil War.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — Organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony turned off a speaker’s microphone when the former U.S. Army officer began talking about how freed Black slaves had honored fallen soldiers soon after the Civil War.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter said he included the story in his speech because he wanted to share the history of how Memorial Day originated.

But organizers of the ceremony in Hudson, Ohio, said that part of the speech was not relevant to the program’s theme of honoring the city’s veterans.

Cindy Suchan, chair of the Memorial Day parade committee and president of the Hudson American Legion Auxiliary, said it was either her or Jim Garrison, adjutant of the local American Legion post, who turned down the audio, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

In the days before the ceremony, Suchan said she reviewed the speech and asked him to remove certain portions. Kemter said he didn’t see the suggested changes in time to rewrite the speech and talked with a Hudson public official who told him not to change it.

Kemter said he was disappointed that the organizers silenced two minutes of his 11-minute speech, during which he talked about how former slaves and freed Black men exhumed the remains of more than 200 Union soldiers from a mass grave in Charleston, South Carolina, and gave them a proper burial.

“This is not the same country I fought for,” said Kemter, who spent 30 years in the Army and served in the Persian Gulf War.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

