World Cup callups for pair of 901 FC players

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC will be down a couple of players due to callups for World Cup Trials.

Defender Raul Gonzalez, a former Memphis Tigers star will play for Puerto Rico when the trials begin and Mid-Fielder Dre Fortune will don the colors of Trinidad and Tobago for his country’s matches in the Trials. Both players are expected to miss 901 FC’s next United Soccer League Match at Perennial USL Playoff contender Indy 11 this Saturday.

It’s the 4th of a season-opening five-game road Trip. The home opener is June 16 against Atlanta United 2 at AutoZone Park.

