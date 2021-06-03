Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

World Cup callups for pair of 901 FC players

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)
(Image: Wikimedia Commons)(Wikimedia Commons)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC will be down a couple of players due to callups for World Cup Trials. 

Defender Raul Gonzalez, a former Memphis Tigers star will play for Puerto Rico when the trials begin and Mid-Fielder Dre Fortune will don the colors of Trinidad and Tobago for his country’s matches in the Trials. Both players are expected to miss 901 FC’s next United Soccer League Match at Perennial USL Playoff contender Indy 11 this Saturday.

It’s the 4th of a season-opening five-game road Trip. The home opener is June 16 against Atlanta United 2 at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-55 bridge traffic at a standstill for police activity
Traffic moving again on I-55 bridge after police activity
Keyshanwdra Davis wanted in murder investigation
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Tunica murder investigation
Esther's Law would allow cameras inside nursing home rooms.
TN reports 907 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, including in several nursing homes
Scene of road rage shooting, crash on Old Raleigh Millington Rd
Road rage shootings leads to critical crash, according to police
Search broadens for Cordova woman missing for 2 years
Search broadens for Cordova woman missing for 2 years

Latest News

Rachel Heck
Memphian Rachel Heck sets to tee off in her second women’s US Open
Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz
Grizzlies’ season ends after loss in game 5 to Jazz
Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz
Memphis Grizzlies knocked out of the playoffs
The NBA logo at center court is shown during the second half of an NBA first-round playoff...
Grizzlies need Melton, bench to produce playoff game 5