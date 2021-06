MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are reporting a train struck a vehicle Friday morning at Paul R. Lowry and Riverport Road.

According to Memphis police, one person is in extremely critical condition.

It is unclear how many people were in the vehicle during the crash.

We will update this story as we learn more details.

Officers are on the scene of a crash at Paul R. Lowry / Riverport Rd. A vehicle was struck by a train. One person was xported to ROH in extremely critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 4, 2021

