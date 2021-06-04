Bartlett High School choir teacher indicted for theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett High School choir teacher is facing a theft indictment after school officials reported discrepancies in choir funds between August and September of 2019.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Paul Whited collected fees and money associated with choir trips while hiding the funds from the school finance office.

Investigators uncovered Whited collected at least $25,800 from students and allegedly failed to report over $6,900 of that money.

After reviewing 139 receipts, 46 of them showed discrepancies, according to the state comptroller. In addition, 41 of those 46 receipts also represented cash collections that were not remitted to the school.

“An analysis of the Record of Daily Cash Receipts showed that most remittances Whited submitted to the school finance office were checks and rarely cash.” wrote the state comptroller’s office.

Whited allegedly told investigators he did not know what happened to the missing funds, saying anyone could have taken the money.

The Shelby County Grand Jury indicted whited on one count of theft over $2,500 in May 2021.

“School officials should take appropriate steps to account for money collected from students,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “A few of these steps include reconciling individual receipts with collections logs, using official pre-numbered receipts, ensuring that funds are deposited within three days of collection, and maintaining adequate documentation.”

To view the investigative report, visit: https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.