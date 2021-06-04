Advertise with WMC
Child in critical condition after shooting at Ridgemont and New Allen Road near Raleigh

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was shot in the Raleigh area Thursday night.

The shooting happened at Ridgemont and New Allen Road.

Police say one female was shot shortly after 9 p.m. and taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. Details about the shooting have not been given.

Stay with WMC Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

