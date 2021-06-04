Advertise with WMC
Community leaders address racial threats toward Shelby County commissioner

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elected officials and community leaders are holding a press conference Friday afternoon to address threats made toward Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer.

Sawyer has received several racial threats following removal of the remains of Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife from Health Sciences Park.

Tuesday, a volunteer unloaded expletives on Sawyer during the removal of the remains and she has received multiple threats via email and social media. Sawyer has filed a complaint and also has security after the receiving the string of threats.

