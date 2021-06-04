Driver in critical condition after striking trees in Shelby County
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in critical condition after a crash in southeast Shelby County Friday morning.
The Shelby County Sheriffs Office says just after 3 a.m., a car left the roadway at Hacks Cross and State Line Road and hit some trees.
They say only one person was injured.
Right now, the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.