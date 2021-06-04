Driver in critical condition after striking trees in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in critical condition after a crash in southeast Shelby County Friday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriffs Office says just after 3 a.m., a car left the roadway at Hacks Cross and State Line Road and hit some trees.

They say only one person was injured.

Right now, the crash is still under investigation.

SCSO is on a scene at Hacks Cross Rd and State Line Rd. in southeast Shelby County where a vehicle left the roadway and struck some trees around 3:15 am this morning. One person was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. This incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/JH9IzyZepb — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 4, 2021

