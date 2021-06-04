Exhibit on Elvis’ love for martial art opening at Graceland Archives Experience

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City has a new display for the King of Rock and Roll.

There’s a new pop-up exhibit inside the Graceland Archives Experience.

The exhibit documents Elvis Presley’s love for karate, which began in 1958 when he was in the army, and continued throughout his life. The exhibit features artifacts from the Graceland archives, including the King’s personal karate Gis.

The pop-up exhibit opens Monday, June 7.

