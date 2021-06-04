Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Fisher-Price recalls Rock ‘n Glide Soothers after 4 infant deaths

According to CPSC, there have been four infant deaths reported between April 2019 and February...
According to CPSC, there have been four infant deaths reported between April 2019 and February 2020 in the 4-in-1 soother.(CPSC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fisher-Price and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have announced the recalls of the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

According to CPSC, there have been four infant deaths reported between April 2019 and February 2020 in the 4-in-1 soother. The children were reportedly put on their backs and later found on their stomachs.

“There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families put in us,” said Chuck Scothon, General Manager of Fisher-Price. “These incidents are indeed heart-breaking. We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children.”

Both of the recalled products have a powered glider seat and an infant rocker. In both modes, the products can move in a head-to-toe or side-to-side motion.

CPSC reports that approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Fisher-Price for a refund. To obtain a refund, consumers should visit Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com, and click on “Recall & Safety Alerts,” or call toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating
Police investigating reported crime on I-240
Traffic Alert: Police investigating shots fired on I-240
One person dead, another injured in vehicle crash at Knight Arnold and Ridgeway in Memphis
One person dead, another injured in crash at Knight Arnold and Ridgeway in Memphis
I-40 Bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas
TDOT: Repairs on I-40 bridge could stretch into July or later
Keyshanwdra Davis wanted in murder investigation
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Tunica murder investigation

Latest News

Coleen Piteo, director of marketing at Yours Truly restaurant, puts out a sign for hiring,...
US businesses struggle to fill jobs even as hiring picks up
White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question on former President Donald...
White House briefing: Press sec on Facebook's Trump ban
Community leaders address racial threats toward Shelby County commissioner
Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
Senate GOP rejects Biden infrastructure plan, preps new offer
Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
US intel report makes no definitive finding about UFOs