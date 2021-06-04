Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Former Tiger Joey Magnifico named head football coach at St. Benedict Auburndale

Former Tiger Joey Magnifico named head football coach at St. Benedict Auburndale
Former Tiger Joey Magnifico named head football coach at St. Benedict Auburndale((Source: St. Benedict at Auburndale High School))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former University of Memphis (UofM) tight end, Joey Magnifico, is returning to his high school alma mater as head football coach.

Joey Magnifico is taking over the program at St. Benedict where he was an all-state player.

Magnifico rose from Tiger walk-on to the leading tight end Receiver in UofM history. A dean’s list student, Magnifico was also of the American Athletic Conference All-Academic team.

“[I] was trying to figure out what’s my passion in life and what’s my mission, and so I’ve been working,” said Magnifico. “[I’ve] been in a couple different jobs, moving, construction, I’ve been praying about it. Do I want to be a coach or do I want to go into the working world? About two to three days ago when they called and offered me the coaching job, it was him handing me out a silver platter and saying coaching’s your way. So, now I’m here and I’m pumped.”

Magnifio is just 24 years old.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-55 bridge traffic at a standstill for police activity
Traffic moving again on I-55 bridge after police activity
Keyshanwdra Davis wanted in murder investigation
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Tunica murder investigation
Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating
Esther's Law would allow cameras inside nursing home rooms.
TN reports 907 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, including in several nursing homes
Police investigating reported crime on I-240
Traffic Alert: Police investigating shots fired on I-240

Latest News

The Spring Youth Soccer League is for boys and girls in Pre-K through the eighth grade....
Another soccer crown for CBHS at Spring Fling
Soccer ball
Spring Fling results for Wednesday
Over 600 players will hit the fields this weekend for their first tournament. Volunteers in the...
Spring Fling results from Tenn. High School State Championships
A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college...
Iverson Classic underway at Bartlett High School