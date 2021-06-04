Former Tiger Joey Magnifico named head football coach at St. Benedict Auburndale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former University of Memphis (UofM) tight end, Joey Magnifico, is returning to his high school alma mater as head football coach.

Joey Magnifico is taking over the program at St. Benedict where he was an all-state player.

Magnifico rose from Tiger walk-on to the leading tight end Receiver in UofM history. A dean’s list student, Magnifico was also of the American Athletic Conference All-Academic team.

“[I] was trying to figure out what’s my passion in life and what’s my mission, and so I’ve been working,” said Magnifico. “[I’ve] been in a couple different jobs, moving, construction, I’ve been praying about it. Do I want to be a coach or do I want to go into the working world? About two to three days ago when they called and offered me the coaching job, it was him handing me out a silver platter and saying coaching’s your way. So, now I’m here and I’m pumped.”

Magnifio is just 24 years old.

