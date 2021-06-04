Advertise with WMC
Grizzlies sign team general manager to long-term extension

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman has entered into a long-term extension with the team. The terms of the extension have not been announced.

Kleiman led the Grizzlies’ quick turnaround to the playoffs after taking over the front office three years ago.

”Zach has proven to be a strong cultural leader in this organization, consistently demonstrating high integrity, hard work, humility and a drive for continuous improvement,” said Grizzlies Controlling Owner Rober Pera. “We have confidence in our strategy and believe it will result in an elite organization over the long-term.”

