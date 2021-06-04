Hattiloo Theatre in Memphis announces 15th season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For months, live theatres across the Mid-South were shuttered, box offices were closed, and stage lights dimmed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The first theatre to reopen in Shelby County was the Hattiloo Theatre in midtown Memphis.

Modified seating, plexiglass shields, and solo performances allowed the show to go on, and now as restrictions are lifted, the theatre is preparing for a season like no other.

It’s Hattiloo Theatre’s 15th season and after a year with limited performances or none at all, Hattiloo is celebrating its comeback with a special lineup of shows.

The15th season opens with Shakespeare, like you’ve never seen it before, in the world premiere of “Now I am Alone” from actor Geoffrey Owens. Owens played Elvin on “The Cosby Show.” You can see him on the stage August 13 through September 22.

For three and a half weeks in October, gospel meets rock-n0roll in “Marie and Rosetta,” the story of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and her protegee Marie Knight.

That’s followed by “A Holiday Juke Joint” November 26 through December 19. It’s a perfect way to celebrate the season.

January 21 through February 13, Hattiloo mounts famed Memphis playwrite Katori Hall’s “The Mountaintop,” a fictional account of Dr. Martin Luther King’s last night on earth It’s a powerful work of art written by a Memphis-native.

Hattiloo’s founder presents his own work of art March 31 through April 3 in a show titled, “Tumbling Down.”

Next up is Grammy-nominee Angie Stone as the one and only Billie Holiday in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”. There will be two shows April 16.

Don’t wait to reserve your tickets, they will go fast! The season closes with George Gershwin’s a tragic love story for the ages, G “Porgy and Bess”. Those performances start May 20.

Click here for tickets.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.