Live music returns to Bluff City with 10-week music series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Music is making a comeback in the Bluff City with a 10-week music series called “Get Loud.”

“Last year, one of the things that really got devastated was live music. Memphis is known for live music. It attracts people from all over the world to come here,” said Kevin Kane, president and CEO of Memphis Tourism.

Memphis Tourism says hundreds, if not thousands of musicians and gigs, were canceled last year in Memphis alone. Grammy winning singer and songwriter, PJ Morton, kicks off the series Saturday.

“Memphis, oddly enough, was my show before the pandemic,” Morton said.

Morton says a year without live performances was challenging and says he’s ready to perform for an audience.

“I’ve done a ton of virtual shows, but those started to become really challenging in themselves. The reason we perform is not only to play, but to receive. You know, it’s a give and take,” Morton said.

Kane hopes the free music concert series helps draw in people from around the region.

“This was promoted in a 600-mile radius, which that’s a good, sweet spot for us. People can drive into the city for a long weekend,” Kane said.

Funding is coming from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development with the hopes of bringing visitors back to Memphis.

“Now, people are traveling again and since March, we’ve been roaring and going right here with hospitality. Our hotels are getting more and more full, restaurants are seeing more and more activity,” Kane said.

Saturday’s concert kicks off at 6 p.m. at Handy Park and after this week, the concerts will be every Thursday at this same location.

