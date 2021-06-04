Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Live music returns to Bluff City with 10-week music series

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Music is making a comeback in the Bluff City with a 10-week music series called “Get Loud.”

“Last year, one of the things that really got devastated was live music. Memphis is known for live music. It attracts people from all over the world to come here,” said Kevin Kane, president and CEO of Memphis Tourism.

Memphis Tourism says hundreds, if not thousands of musicians and gigs, were canceled last year in Memphis alone. Grammy winning singer and songwriter, PJ Morton, kicks off the series Saturday.

“Memphis, oddly enough, was my show before the pandemic,” Morton said.

Morton says a year without live performances was challenging and says he’s ready to perform for an audience.

“I’ve done a ton of virtual shows, but those started to become really challenging in themselves. The reason we perform is not only to play, but to receive. You know, it’s a give and take,” Morton said.

Kane hopes the free music concert series helps draw in people from around the region.

“This was promoted in a 600-mile radius, which that’s a good, sweet spot for us. People can drive into the city for a long weekend,” Kane said.

Funding is coming from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development with the hopes of bringing visitors back to Memphis.

“Now, people are traveling again and since March, we’ve been roaring and going right here with hospitality. Our hotels are getting more and more full, restaurants are seeing more and more activity,” Kane said.

Saturday’s concert kicks off at 6 p.m. at Handy Park and after this week, the concerts will be every Thursday at this same location.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartlett High School choir teacher indicted for theft
Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating
Crash at Hacks Cross and State Line Road
Driver in critical condition after striking trees in Shelby County
Pervis Payne
Pervis Payne to undergo mental evaluation determining intellectal disability
Left: Carter Middle: Lainey Right: Hailey Whitehorn
Tipton County Sheriff’s Office searching for two missing children

Latest News

Mid-South man shares how he beat cancer ahead of Cancer Survivors Day
Survivor shares his story ahead of National Cancer Survivor Day
Memphis police investigating string of violent crimes
Memphis police investigate a string of violent crimes
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of threatening Shelby County commissioner
Arrest warrant issued as lawmakers call on community for protection
Memphis police investigating string of violent crimes
Memphis police investigating string of violent crimes
Man dies in shooting on East Shelby Dr. in Memphis