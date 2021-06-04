Man accused in drunk driving death of Memphis police officer appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of hitting and killing a Memphis police officer while allegedly driving drunk was in court Thursday.

Robert Earl Jackson faces vehicular homicide charges.

Memphis Police say Jackson hit Officer Nicholas Blow March 8 as the officer was pulling out of the Raines Police Station. Police say Jackson’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Blow joined the Memphis Police Department in 2018 and was an eight-year army veteran.

Jackson is scheduled to be back in court next month.

