Memphian Rachel Heck 4 over par at Women’s US Open

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (WMC) - Memphian Rachel Heck, the NCAA Women’s Golf Champion, is currently 4 over par, tied for 105th, after the first round at the Women’s U.S. Open in San Francisco, California. 

Heck, a freshman at Stanford who prepped at St. Agnes Academy in Memphis is eight shots back of leader Melanie Reid of England. 

American Angel Yin is second at 3 under par. 

The U.S. Women’s Open runs through Sunday.  

You can see it this weekend on WMC Action News 5.

