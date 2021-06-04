One person dead, another injured in crash at Knight Arnold and Ridgeway in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another person is injured following a vehicle accident in Memphis Thursday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened at Knight Arnold and Ridgeway. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second person has been transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

