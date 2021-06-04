Police: Man found shot in vehicle, suspects on the run
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting Thursday night that left a man in critical condition.
Officer responded to the scene of the shooting around 10:56 p.m. at Walnut and Crump. Investigators found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
EMS rushed him to the hospital.
Memphis Police Department says the suspects may have fled the scene in a “black-colored vehicle.” No other suspect information is available.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.