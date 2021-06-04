Shelby Co. Health Dept. reports 59 news COVID-19 cases, announces health fair happening this month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 59 new cases and no new deaths Friday morning. Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 49 as of Friday.

There are currently 664 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 98,888 cases and 1,677 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The health department says within the last week an average of 1,077 vaccines were administered per day.

A total of 624,770 vaccines have been administered with 360,216 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity. With today’s number, the county has only reached 51.6% of that goal.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Friday, June 4, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/SdCYWhYfGJ for access to the COVID-19 Data page. pic.twitter.com/AckZhRxmLu — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) June 4, 2021

The health department reported another drop in test positivity rate over the last month. The most recent data for the week ending May 29 shows a 4.4 percent test positivity rate -- down from seven percent a month earlier and the previous week at 5.9 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Weeks after COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, were loosened in Shelby County, there’s no sign yet of a case increase.

Coming up this month, the health department is hosting “Safety Is No Accident – Prevention is Key” events this weekend to help families protect their well-being.

Displays, interactive learning, resources and giveaways will be available at these events.

The events and locations around the county during the month of June are listed below:

Friday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southland Mall | 1215 Southland Mall 38116

Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pursuit of God Transformation Center | 3759 N. Watkins 38127

Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vance Youth Development Center | 670 Vance Ave. 38126



The health department plans to offer more events in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.