Shelby County Sheriff’s Office hosting open house for Volunteer Services Bureau

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is holding an open house Saturday for its Volunteer Services Bureau (VSB).

The volunteer division allows citizens to help with traffic during events, and even help save lives during medical emergencies.

Director Jason Bartlett leads VSB.

“A couple months ago, we had a gentleman. They got lost in Shelby Forest and was missing for 48 hours. Our volunteers are the ones that found him,” said Bartlett.

Volunteers also helped search when people drowned in the Mississippi River last summer. The volunteers come from all walks of life.

Bartlett says thanks to the VSB, the county can save taxpayers $4 million to $5 million a year. They currently have over 200 volunteers and are looking for more.

There are three ways to serve.

Citizens can join Emergency Services, which assists with traffic, medical calls, and search and rescue. Citizens can join Community Services to help check on senior citizens and assists with community events.

You can also undergo over 600 hours of training to become a Reserve Deputy.

There are three divisions within the SCSO VSB where citizens can serve. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

“You will go through a lot of steps, just like you’re being hired as a regular employee or as a regular deputy sheriff. You’re going to do the agility test, the general knowledge test, and all those different steps that those deputy sheriffs go through,” said Bartlett.

VSB is holding an open house Saturday, June 5. Citizens can learn about the job and age requirements, volunteer hours, meet other volunteers, and hear about how the division helps Shelby County.

“It also helps for individuals to come in and volunteer for the Sheriff’s Department, because now, they get to say, ‘Hey, it’s not just about going out there, patrolling the street, and locking up a bad guy.’ It’s also about coming in, and serving, and helping that person,” said Bartlett.

The open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 989 Dovecrest Rd., Memphis, Tennessee. Those interested in going can sign up here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.