Shower chances and muggy air on the rise by late weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon pop-up shower. Some of the rain could linger through the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s . Scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening Sunday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Showers will also be possible at the start of next week with several weather systems passing through. We will have a chance for rain through at least Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s through Wednesday. Heat and humidity will soar at the end of next week and into the weekend.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

