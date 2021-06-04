Showers & storms possible this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patchy fog will be possible this morning, but it will clear by 9 am. The rest of the day will be sunny and hot. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. It will be partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High: 85 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon pop-up shower. Some of the rain could linger through the evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Saturday. Scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening Sunday. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Showers will also be possible at the start of next week with several weather systems passing through. We will have a chance for rain through at least Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s through Wednesday. Heat and humidity will soar at the end of next week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.