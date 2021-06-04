Transportation Sec. Buttigieg talks infrastructure funding during Memphis visit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took some time to speak with WMC Action News 5 one-on-one Thursday with the broken I-40 bridge in the background.

While Buttigieg visited Memphis, President Biden offered to reduce his $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal to win Republican support.

“Had a good conversation with FedEx leadership and you know, they have some different ideas on the funding side,” said Buttigieg. “But where we’re in, exactly the same view is on the need. They are seeing the cost to their equipment of having to go over degraded roads and infrastructure that is in worse and worse shape.”

Buttigieg says Stephanie Pollack, acting Federal Highway Administrator, has been engaged everyday in the I-40 bridge shutdown and keeps him up to date on progress.

“I thought it was important to be here to illustrate the national significance of this very local concern, which is that single crack in that single bridge which has of course, affected so many lives and so many jobs in the Memphis region,” Buttigieg said.

If anything, the transportation secretary has a whole new appreciation for Memphis as America’s distribution center.

We’re seeing just how important our connections and infrastructure are and also we’re seeing just how vulnerable it is especially when it comes down to a single point of dependency, like the one bridge that’s up and running here,” he said. “All you’ve got to do is take one look around that airfield where FedEx is to see just how important that industry is to Memphis, but also how important Memphis is to the world.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.