Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

US could see baby boom this summer, study says

The United States could see a baby boom this summer after a decline in pregnancies following...
The United States could see a baby boom this summer after a decline in pregnancies following the coronavirus shutdown in 2020.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States could see a baby boom this summer after a decline in pregnancies following the coronavirus shutdown in 2020.

Researchers with the University of Michigan looked at health records from the University of Michigan Hospital from 2017 to the present.

They used the records to document pregnancies and births through the pandemic and model prospective births through October 2021.

Pregnancies steadily increased from 2017 to 2020, but there was a 41% decline after the coronavirus lockdown began in Michigan in March 2020.

Their modeling shows an expected surge of births this summer.

The researchers say their findings suggest a link between the societal changes associated with the pandemic, like lockdowns and reproductive choices.

The research was published in Jama Network Open on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating
Police investigating reported crime on I-240
Traffic Alert: Police investigating shots fired on I-240
One person dead, another injured in vehicle crash at Knight Arnold and Ridgeway in Memphis
One person dead, another injured in crash at Knight Arnold and Ridgeway in Memphis
I-40 Bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas
TDOT: Repairs on I-40 bridge could stretch into July or later
Keyshanwdra Davis wanted in murder investigation
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Tunica murder investigation

Latest News

Coleen Piteo, director of marketing at Yours Truly restaurant, puts out a sign for hiring,...
US businesses struggle to fill jobs even as hiring picks up
White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question on former President Donald...
White House briefing: Press sec on Facebook's Trump ban
Community leaders address racial threats toward Shelby County commissioner
Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
Senate GOP rejects Biden infrastructure plan, preps new offer
Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
US intel report makes no definitive finding about UFOs