West Memphis mayor says I-40 bridge shutdown ‘paralyzed’ the city

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - While officials agree the I-40 bridge needs to reopen as quickly as possible, one Arkansas leader isn’t fond of the August deadline.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon hopes repairs will be done before August.

He says the shutdown has paralyzed West Memphis, especially tourist travel.

McClendon says once the bridge is open, the city can move forward.

”Our businesses will be able to benefit, people will be able to transport back and forth to work and the economy for a better quality of life,” said McClendon.

“It’s going to be safely done. We have crews working around the clock out there. We have every assurance that when it’s done, people can travel that bridge with a peace of mind that there will not be a problem,” said Arkansas Highway Commission Chairman Robert Moore.

McClendon says the progress will come as a relief to the over 60,000 people who travel through West Memphis every day.

