2 women dead after a single-car crash
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly single-car crash early Saturday morning.
Officers arrived at the crash site on Interstate 240 near Millbranch at 2:59 a.m.
An investigation reports that the car ran off the roadway into a wooded area.
Tawanda Houston, 36, and Savannah Hatchett, 48, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Parts of Interstate 240 was blocked until the crash site was cleared around 5:50a.m.
