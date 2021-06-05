2 women dead after a single-car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a deadly single-car crash early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at the crash site on Interstate 240 near Millbranch at 2:59 a.m.

An investigation reports that the car ran off the roadway into a wooded area.

Tawanda Houston, 36, and Savannah Hatchett, 48, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Parts of Interstate 240 was blocked until the crash site was cleared around 5:50a.m.

