2 women killed in Saturday morning crash, police says

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT
CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead after a crash in Cordova early Saturday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers were called to the Germantown Parkway area around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a two-car crash.

According to police, car one was traveling southbound and struck the middle of another car with its front end.

Both people in car one were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

