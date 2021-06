MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, police responded to a call to the 1400 block of East Shelby Drive.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a man in his car suffering from gunshot.

The victim’s identity has not been released and no arrests have been made in the case.

